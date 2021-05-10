Young armwrestler aims to impress on world stage

KUCHING (May 10): Rising star Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang is excited with the prospect of competing on the world armwrestling stage.

The 15-year old student of SMK Batu Lintang is thrilled at the thought of joining his sister Abigail Kee Zing Ning at the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Armwrestling Championships to be held in Orlando, Florida, US from Sept 14 to 20.

“It energises me to participate in the world event this year.

“It will also help me to achieve a specific skill that is applicable in my daily life and I am very excited to represent Malaysia,” he told The Borneo Post.

“If l can bring back any medals, l wish to dedicate them to my beloved late mother,” said Acho who will competing in the Junior U15 78kg Right Arm.

Acho will also get to showcase his ability in the same category at the Premier 101 Sarawak Open Armwrestling Championship at CityONE Shopping Mall on July 7.

His father Dr Stephen Kee Chu Kiong expressed optimism that Acho can do well at the state and national levels.

“I am very confident that he will do well because he is very strong at his age and has beaten older pullers during training, sparring sessions and at local competitions.

“Acho is also a qualified referee and being well versed with the rules is a plus factor for him to overcome the challenge from other pullers,” said Stephen who is Asia Armwrestling Association president, Malaysia Armwrestling Association deputy president and Premier 101 Armwrestling Club deputy president.

Acho, who took up the sport when he was 10 years old, won the Junior U15 titles in the New Talent Search Competitions In Asajaya and Batu Kawa this year.

He is also talented in golf and finished second in the Boys Group B nett event of the Sarawak Sports Corporation Junior Golf tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak, Petra Jaya in March this year.

Acho is a trainee under the KGS Junior Golf Development Programme and is also included in the Sukma Johor 2022 long list.