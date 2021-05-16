Covid-19: 1 new cluster dubbed Kampung Boyan Cluster detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 16): A new Covid-19 cluster here has been declared with 19 positive cases detected so far, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Dubbed the Kampung Boyan Cluster, SDMC said this community cluster was identified by the State Health Department today.

“This cluster involves three families at Kampung Boyan.

“A total of 69 individuals have been screened where 19 (including the index case) were found positive and the remaining 50 have tested negative,” the committee said in its Covid-19 daily update.

All positive cases have been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and admitted to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under Kuching district, it added.

The committee also announced the end of two clusters namely the Emperoh Jambu Cluster here and Chupak Cluster in Serian.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster was declared by the State Health Department on Feb 22 following the detection of positive cases at Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Padawan near here. This cluster, which was linked to a funeral at the village, resulted in 376 positive cases out of the 3,019 individuals that were screened.

The Chupak Cluster is another community cluster which had occurred at Kampung Chupak, Siburan. First identified by the department on March 24, a total of 125 positive cases were linked to this cluster while 226 had tested negative out of the 351 individuals that were screened.

There were no deaths reported from these two clusters.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 81 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with 11 clusters recording an increase of 68 new positive cases.

Apart from the newly declared Kampung Boyan Cluster, the clusters are the Jalan Agama Cluster (3), Jalan Limbang Cluster (7), and Jalan Lilin Cluster (1) in Miri; Jalan Stadium Negeri Cluster (3) in Kuching; Beladin Cluster in Pusa (37); Jalan Selirik Cluster (1) in Kapit; Melugu Cluster (7) in Sri Aman; Emperan Cluster (2) in Selangau; Bungey Cluster (2) in Betong; and Tebedu Mawang Cluster (1) in Tebedu.

There are also 70 clusters which remain active with no new cases recorded.