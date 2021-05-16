Covid-19: Labuan’s Layang-Layangan cluster enters fifth generation, says Health Dept director

LABUAN (May 16): The Layang-Layangan Covid-19 cluster has reached its fifth generation, turning the duty-free island into a red zone today, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

“Labuan has been declared a Covid-19 red zone, after having recorded over 40 cases in the past 14 days.

“We have done our level best to contain the spread, but unfortunately, certain groups of people chose to ignore the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and had family gatherings on the beach, birthday celebration in a food court,” he told Bernama.

He said the Layang-Layangan cluster, which emerged on May 5, originated from seven Indian nationals and five Malaysians who arrived at the island from the Peninsula via Labuan Airport early this month.

It has 45 cases as of today, including two cases detected in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor and one case in Kedah.

Dr Ismuni said the cluster had infected a number of locals, including primary school pupils, the local community and others in an Indian temple.

He said the withholding of information by some Covid-19 positive patients or close contacts had led to the spike in cases.

“We have to redouble our efforts to trace the close contacts of positive patients to the fifth generation, to the extent of having to liaise with private clinics to contain the spread.

“As the Layang-Layangan cluster has spread to schools, a temple and the local community, it is important for the people to continue to adhere to the SOPs. (Please) avoid large crowds and crowded places during a viral pandemic,” he said.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,517 with one active cluster of Layang-Layangan and 14 deaths as of today. — Bernama