Family of 10 left homeless after fire destroys house at Kampung Tabuan Lot in Kuching

KUCHING (May 16): A family of ten was rendered homeless when a fire destroyed their home at Kampung Tabuan Lot, Tabuan Melayu here at around 6.30pm yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the house occupants comprising of eight adults and two children managed to escape without sustaining any injuries.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station managed to put the fire under control at 7pm.

The fire at the house which measured to about 37 square metres was fully extinguished moments later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.