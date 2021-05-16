Green zones in Sarawak now at 4 after Simunjan reverts to green

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak’s Covid-19 green zones have increased to four districts today with the latest addition of Simunjan district, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the district had reverted to a green zone after no local infection cases were reported in the past 14 days.

The three other green-zone districts are Asajaya, Telang Usan and Kabong.

The committee also said that the state also recorded a drop in its Covid-19 red zones following Tatau’s reversion to an orange zone after the district recorded only 32 locally transmitted cases in the past two weeks.

“There are now two orange zones in Sarawak with the other being Julau while the number of red zones have dropped to 26 districts,” it said.

The other red-zone districts are Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Eight districts remain as yellow zones namely Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Marudi, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone while one to 20 local infection cases recorded in a district over a two-week period are classified as yellow zone. Districts with 41 and more cases will be designated as red zones while those with 21 to 40 cases are classified as orange zones.