GRS state govt stable

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government has denied rumours of an impending change of government in Sabah and claims that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal will once again be sworn in as chief minister.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the present GRS state government was stable.

A message had gone viral on social media on Sunday claiming that Warisan has secured the support of assemblymen from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and other parties and Sabah would see a change in government soon.

The claims are unfounded, said the secretary-general of PBS.

Bangkuai is also the Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment and Kiulu assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Sabah Finance Minister II cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said there was nothing to comment on rumours.

Shafie has recently expressed his willingness to work with PBS.

The former chief minister said he would love to work with a local party such as PBS and he was aware of the party’s sentiments.

In response, PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said PBS is a multi-racial party that was always open to political cooperation with any Sabah-based parties for the sake of Sabahans.

Ongkili said PBS was committed to GRS led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government under the stewardship of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

GRS has secured 48 seats out of the 79 seats in the State Legislative Assembly, whereas the Warisan-led opposition has 30 seats.

One state seat is still vacant pending by-election.