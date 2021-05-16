Keeping Hari Raya Aidilfitri spirit alive

Virtual cooking masterclass an alternative way for Malaysians, Singaporeans to stay connected, celebrate amidst pandemic

THIS year marks the second consecutive year where annual traditions and festive plans have to be put on the backburner to make way for health, safety and social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Not being able to ‘balik kampung’ to reunite with families and friends between Malaysia and Singapore is another reality for many people missing their loved ones.

The pandemic has necessitated this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration for millions of Muslims in the region to be held on a smaller scale, but this does not mean that no celebration at all.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) recently collaborated with hospitality group The Black Hole Group (TBHG), Singapore in introducing an alternative way for Malaysians and Singaporeans to stay connected and keep Aidilfitri celebration alive for everyone to enjoy together.

A virtual cooking masterclass called ‘Citarasa Singapore with TBHG’ was broadcast over Zoom where attendees such as Malaysian dance artiste Suhaili Micheline and lifestyle influencer Farhanah Firdaus joined in to learn the ropes of creating the ‘Lamb Shank Merah’ – a perfect culinary crown for the upcoming family feast.

Hosted by TBHG brand manager Hayley Ridgwell, the session had TBHG executive sous chef Chef Zulfadli Normedi sharing with the participants his techniques in creating the delicious Singapore-inspired Hari Raya dish.

“I chose to feature the ‘Lamb Shank Merah’ (Red Lamb Shank) for the virtual cooking masterclass because ‘Sup Tulang Merah’ (Mutton Bone Marrow Soup) is an iconic Singapore dish that suits the whole Raya vibes of having people together, eating, talking and having fun,” Chef Zulfadli told thesundaypost in Kuching.

“Whenever you have a group of friends or family going out for ‘tulang merah’, you would always see everyone laughing and talking about how ‘red’ their hands get because of the sauce, and everyone would make it a competition as they strive to get the marrow out.”

Chef Zulfadli said although the ‘Lamb Shank Merah’ was in no way related to Hari Raya, he regarded the dish as a perfect addition to celebrate the joyous occasion.

He also added a personal twist to the iconic ‘Sup Tulang Merah’ during the masterclass.

“I didn’t want to change the dish too much and for it to end up totally different, as I wanted to keep the essence of it being a wholesome dish, perfect for sharing.

“So I played around with the texture and the components instead.

“As we know, ‘Sup Tulang Merah’ is like a stew; texture-wise, it is very one-dimensional and uses bones that have very little meat on them.

“So I decided to deep-fry the lamb shank with breadcrumbs to achieve that soft, juicy interior with a crispy exterior, while retaining the original sauce as that is the highlight of the ‘tulang merah’ whenever you mention it,” he explained.

‘Sup Tulang Merah’ is a dish typically associated with the Indian-Muslim community in Singapore and is believed to have originated in the 1950s.

The bright-red, spiced mutton dish is often savoured for the marrow, which is best enjoyed by sucking the savoury gelatinous liquid out of the bones using a straw.

This hearty stew is usually served with plain baguette slices on the side for the diners to mop up all the delicious gravy, but for his version, Chef Zulfadli decided to make his own flatbread from scratch.

“Lastly, when I realised that I was missing the key component of ‘Sup Tulang Merah’ – the bone marrow – I decided to brush the bread with marrow-infused oil to achieve that note,” he said, adding that his mutton entrée also included sides of ‘pomme purée’ (mashed potato) and salad.

Chef Zulfadli said although the preparation of ‘Lamb Shank Merah’ was definitely a bit more ‘leceh’ (troublesome) than that of the original ‘Sup Tulang Merah’, beginner cooks should be able to master this dish and could even hold a virtual cooking sessions with their loved ones this Hari Raya.

“I think it’s definitely more fun and interactive that beginner cooks can prepare for.

“The steps in preparing this dish are very straightforward. The only catch is that it is just time-consuming, so that would be the only thing that people would have to keep in mind and plan should they decide to make this dish for their loved ones,” said the chef.

On the virtual cooking masterclass, Chef Zulfadli viewed it as a great opportunity for TBHG to collaborate with STB for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Food is all about bringing people together, and creating memories and everlasting bonds.

“Although the borders are still closed, we are delighted to share a taste of Singapore through this virtual masterclass,” he added.

Chef Zulfadli previously worked at several restaurants in Singapore like the Cassis @ Rochester Park, Pollen Restaurant and RVLT, before joining TBHG.

“The Black Hole Group is the leading name for the halal food scene in Singapore. I really like their concepts and the future plans that they have in store.

“So by joining the group as their ‘Creative & Innovative Chef’, I hope that I could be a part of this movement to elevate the halal food scene in Singapore,” said Chef Zulfadli.

Meanwhile, STB area director for Malaysia and Brunei, Dawn Ng, said STB had to push the boundaries of ‘reimagining the Hari Raya experience for everyone this season’.

“Although the borders remain closed between Malaysia and Singapore, we hope that the masterclass would inspire Malaysians to incorporate flavours from this hearty Singapore-inspired dish as part of their festive menu.

“I am confident that the recipe from The Black Hole Group would earn you many compliments as your families savour it.

“When the right time comes, we look forward to welcoming Malaysian families back to Singapore to reunite with their loved ones,” she said.

To try your hands at creating TBHG’s ‘Lamb Shank Merah’, head over to ‘Visit Singapore’ Facebook page to check out the ‘Citarasa Singapore with TBHG’ virtual cooking masterclass.