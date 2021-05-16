Labuan’s cluster enters fifth generation

LABUAN: The Layang-Layangan Covid-19 cluster has reached its fifth
generation, turning the duty-free island into a red zone on Sunday, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.
“Labuan has been declared a Covid-19 red zone, after having recorded over
40 cases in the past 14 days.
“We have done our level best to contain the spread, but unfortunately, certain
groups of people chose to ignore the Covid-19 standard operating procedures
(SOPs) and had family gatherings on the beach, birthday celebration in a food
court,” he told Bernama.
He said the Layang-Layangan cluster, which emerged on May 5, originated
from seven Indian nationals and five Malaysians who arrived at the island
from the Peninsula via Labuan Airport early this month.
It has 45 cases as of Sunday, including two cases detected in Kuala Lumpur,
two in Selangor and one case in Kedah.
Dr Ismuni said the cluster had infected a number of locals, including primary
school pupils, the local community and others in an Indian temple.
He said the withholding of information by some Covid-19 positive patients or
close contacts had led to the spike in cases.
“We have to redouble our efforts to trace the close contacts of positive
patients to the fifth generation, to the extent of having to liaise with private
clinics to contain the spread.
“As the Layang-Layangan cluster has spread to schools, a temple and the local
community, it is important for the people to continue to adhere to the SOPs.
(Please) avoid large crowds and crowded places during a viral pandemic,” he
said.
Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,517 with one active cluster of
Layang-Layangan and 14 deaths as of Sunday. -Bernama