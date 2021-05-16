OCBC RM Chat and Frank digital initiatives win Singapore awards

KUCHING: OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (OCBC Bank) has bagged top honours for its two recent digital initiatives – OCBC RM Chat and Frank by OCBC – in the banking category of Singapore Business Review’s recent Malaysia International Business Awards 2021 and Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards 2021 respectively.

Rolled out in January this year, OCBC RM Chat is the country’s first secure chat service, introduced as part of the Bank’s digital banking journey.

The service enables the bank’s Premier Banking and Premier Private Client customers to communicate and place daily banking and wealth trade instructions securely with their Relationship Managers (RMs).

OCBC RM Chat resides on the OCBC Internet Banking and Mobile Banking platforms and operates like popular chat services such as WhatsApp and WeChat, with all data transmitted through an end-to-end encrypted system using the AES-256 (military grade) encryption standard.

Frank by OCBC, introduced in September last year, aims to cement the bank’s thrust into digital banking through an overarching initiative that offers the mobile generation greater personal control over their finances – entirely on their mobile phones.

“As we’ve seen in this year’s winners, digital transformation is paving the way for banks to expand their potential and impart exceptional services to their customers and clients,” Singapore Business Review editor in chief Tim Charlton said.

“What’s impressive, however, is that they have accomplished these innovations at a difficult and challenging time for everyone.

“It’s a remarkable achievement for OCBC, and we look forward to seeing more technological breakthroughs ahead.’’

According to OCBC Bank Consumer Financial Services head Anne Leh, the double win is a testament to OCBC Bank’s commitment to delivering best-in-class digital banking offerings to its customers.

“We are pleased to have won these significant digital-based accolades which affirm we are on the right track in our technology-driven endeavours and in our quest to make things simple and convenient for our customers,” she said.

“We are always striving to better understand our customers’ needs and this award provides us with even greater impetus to work harder to innovate and roll out even more offerings in the near future.”