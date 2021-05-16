Put state first, don’t manipulate Emergency Ordinance, PKR S’wak tells CM, GPS

KUCHING (May 16): PKR Sarawak is urging Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to put Sarawak first when facing the Covid-19 pandemic and not manipulate the Emergency Ordinance 2021 to extend their powers beyond the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on June 6.

Its information chief Abun Sui Anyit said given that Malaysia is currently under a State of Emergency and is being administered through the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the dissolution of DUN is subjected to the Emergency Ordinance 2021 or the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The Emergency Ordinance 2021 is effective until Aug 1, 2021. Therefore, only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can determine whether DUN can be dissolved before Aug 1 or even after that, should His Majesty decide to extend the country’s State of Emergency,” he said in a statement.

He called on Abang Johari and Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, upon their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to seek the consent of His Majesty to issue an Order (Amendment) to dissolve the state DUN in accordance with the scheduled dissolution as stipulated under the State Constitution which is on June 6.

“Apart from GPS, does the leadership of the Chief Minister of Sarawak have any other intentions to allow DUN Sarawak to be extended beyond June 6?” he questioned.

He also suggested that Abang Johari seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue a new amended decree specifically for Sarawak to postpone its State Election to be held after Aug 1 based on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“If the Emergency Ordinance 2021 is in force, the Sarawak Election must be held within 60 days from Aug 1 if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not issue any new amended decree to dissolve the state DUN in line with the schedule of the Sarawak State Constitution.

“If the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issues a new amendment order specifically for Sarawak to dissolve its DUN in line with the schedule of the State Constitution, then the 12th State Election should be held within 60 days from June 6 but this also depends on the situation of the pandemic.

“If the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issues a new amendment order to dissolve the Sarawak DUN on June 6, then the Sarawak State Cabinet and elected representatives will automatically dissolve from that date,” he said.

He said all these depended on Abang Johari and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin whether to let the state DUN be dissolved on Aug 1 so that the State Cabinet and state elected representatives can continue to enjoy their salaries which should end on June 6 under normal circumstances.

“PKR Sarawak urges the Chief Minister and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to act in accordance with the laws of the Sarawak State Constitution where under normal circumstances, the dissolution of the DUN and payment of salaries of Sarawak’s ministers and elected representatives should cease on June 6.

“This is important to safeguard their dignity and morale because the Chief Minister holds the key on all of GPS’ actions in the state. We also hope that GPS does not manipulate the State of Emergency and the Emergency Ordinance 2021 for the benefit of their own coalition or any other intentions that are contrary to the course of the State Constitution,” he said.

He pointed out that it is not morally appropriate for DUN to be extended by the Chief Minister after June 6.

“Therefore, it is the moral responsibility of the Chief Minister and Head of State to seek the consent and wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong whether to dissolve the Sarawak DUN on June 6 in accordance with the schedule of the State Constitution if GPS still acknowledges and considers that Sarawak, under their leadership, still has an autonomous status as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

He also said with the dissolution of DUN, GPS can still govern as the caretaker government.

“As the ‘caretaker government’, GPS is urged to involve all parties including the opposition so that there are no elements of abuse of powers and that there should be a ‘check and balance’ during that period,” he added.