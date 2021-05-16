Sony introduces new X-Series range with three new powerful wireless speakers

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony’s new X-Series range of X-Series speakers make the most of every single moment, power experiences you’ll remember forever and always live life loud.

Music is made to be shared and with the new X-Series speakers this is made even easier. All of the new speakers are specially designed to provide a powerful and wide-spreading sound to compliment any genre of music.

Whether you’re listening indoors or outdoors, by yourself or with a group of friends, the new X-Series speakers match everyone’s style. You can choose a speaker that perfectly suits your style with a wide range of choices on sound quality, portability, durability and lighting.

The speakers all feature Sony’s innovative X-Balanced Speaker Units. The non-circular diaphragm gives more sound pressure and less distorted sound by maximising the area of the speaker, which means a richer, clearer sound no matter what style of music.

The XP700 has three front high-efficiency tweeters and one rear high-efficiency tweeter delivering omnidirectional party sound with punchy and deep bass and clarity.

The XP500 and XG500 have two front High-efficiency tweeters that combine to give you Powerful Party Sound. Plus the XG500 features passive radiators that are optimised to reproduce clear bass sound and all together you get a great sound worth sharing.

The MEGA BASS feature across the range allows you to dial up the bass on your speaker, providing deep and punchy bass.

With the new X-Series speakers you can enjoy your music like its live. With live sound mode you can recreate that unique atmosphere and re-live your favourite music experiences.

The brand new XG500 has an IP66 water resistant and dustproof rating. The XG500 is made with durable water-repellent mesh that will keep the speaker dry.

The XP700 and XP500 have an IPX4 water resistant rating.

The XG500 XP700 and XP500 feature battery care mode, which stops your speaker reaching 100 per cent charge to increase the lifespan of the battery.

The new X-Series line-up all feature a comfortable handle that makes carrying it easy.

The X-Series speakers also come with inputs for microphone and/or guitar.

Both the XP700 and XP500 have multiple layouts and can be positioned either horizontally or vertically. A sensor on the XP700 will optimise the sound for any layout.

All three speakers are Bluetooth compatible and come with Party Connect to allow connection of up to 100 compatible speakers.

The new X-Series speakers come with USB play and USB charging. You can plug in and play music with a USB port to play your digital files.

The new line-up is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps.

The SRS-XB700, SRS-XB500 and SRS-XG500 will be available in Malaysia from July 2021.