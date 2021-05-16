Star denies pro-Israel picture

KOTA KINABALU: Star party has strongly denied a digital poster depicting pictures of its president, supporting Israel in the current conflict with Hamas.

The poster appeared in a Facebook account, purportedly quoting Star president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey G Kitingan and one Philip Among as saying “But Israel will be saved by the Lord with and everlasting salvation.

You will not be put to shame or humiliated for ages everlasting,” and below it are images of the flags of Sabah and Israel.

“Star denies the accusation in the strongest terms,” said its information chief Jeffrey Kumin.’

“And we consider this a blatant sabotage which is totally mischievous and malicious!

“To depict our president as standing behind Philip Among is another purposeful insult,” he added. “Philip is not involved in the top decision making body of the party.”

Kumin said that Star doesn’t make decision on international issues, least of all conflicts in the Midde East, which is rightly handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Putrajaya.

On May 11, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued a statement saying that, “Malaysia strongly condemns the airstrikes launched by the Israeli regime on the Gaza Strip yesterday which have resulted in deaths and injuries to Palestinians, including children.

The attacks in the last days of the holy month of Ramadan were despicable and disrespectful not only to Muslims around the world, but mankind as a whole.

This brutal, extreme and outrageous attack by Israel blatantly violates international law.

Malaysia demands that Israel immediately stop its atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied territories, including those in the Gaza Strip.”

“As a policy, the party stands behind the stance taken by Malaysian government on the issue which has been voiced out by the prime minister,” Kumin said.

“We appeal to the Malaysian police to go full force in investigating this grave offence for which several police reports have been made. We want the culprits behind this mischievous malice to be exposed and brought justice as soon as possible.”

At least five police reports have been lodged by Star against the Facebook user.

In a statement here on Saturday Star Youth chief Rizal Johari said the party would also lodge a complaint with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against the user.

“The individual is not a Star member and has often made posts on social media particularly Facebook, allegedly representing Star in order to confuse the public.

“We have been monitoring his page but we have always valued other people’s rights to express themselves even if it is detrimental to our cause.

“However, this person has crossed the line this time when he posted the libellous image and accused Star of endorsing violence. This is unacceptable and the authorities must take action,” he said.

For this reason, Rizal said other than the five police reports, STAR from several other divisions will also lodge similar police reports against the user.

In the meantime, he urged Star supporters to remain calm and not be easily swayed by statements that do not come from the party.