Travel within zones allowed again

KOTA KINABALU: Travel within zones will once again be allowed in Sabah starting Monday (May 17), said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

However, he said the cross-district ban would be reimposed from May 27 to June 3.

“Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang are categorized as a district,” he said.

He said the police would be setting up roadblocks and only road users who obtained police permit or valid document would be allowed to cross district during that period.

On the other hand, Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said Sabah recorded a new cluster, named Jalan Menteri Cluster, with nine cumulative cases spread across Kota Kinabalu (2) and Penampang (7).

He said the index case was a 48-year-old housewife who tested positive on May 10 after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

He said close contact screenings found another eight positive cases.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the index case was believed to have contacted the virus while attending a religious meeting from April 28 to May 5 at Level 1, Sacred Heart Parish Centre at Jalan Menteri Kota Kinabalu.”

On the daily statistics, Masidi said Sabah recorded 87 new positive cases on Sunday, whereas 48 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

He added that 522 Covid-19 patients were still undergoing treatment.