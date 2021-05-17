45 pct Covid cases in Sibu Division from close contact – Dr Chin

SIBU (May 17): Almost 45 per cent of the cumulative 10,511 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu Division since January this year were from close contact, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“Sibu district’s cumulative cases up till today (yesterday) were 8,709 (cases). As for Sibu Division, it is 10,511 cases.

“The majority of cases are from close contact, almost 45 per cent since January 2021,” he said when asked if cases recorded in Sibu Division stemmed from clusters or active case detection (ACD).

Dr Chin also mentioned that Sibu Division still has 13 active clusters, namely the Bulatan Aman Cluster which has a cumulative of 240 cases, Jalan Disa (157), Jalan Maju (71), Jalan Ding Lik Kong (35), Tanjung Kibong (55), Ulu Balingian (108), Sungai Anus (48), Nanga Tajam (69), Sungai Nirai (55), Emperan (110), Sungai Ngungun (46), Sungai Tuah (38) and Sungai Ranan (116).

Meanwhile, asked for the department’s advice for the coming Gawai celebration, Dr Chin stressed the importance of following the standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly.

“The Health Department’s advice is to follow SOP, particularly longhouses should not have any gathering or ‘ngabang’ (visit),” he said.

On Saturday, Sibu recorded 33 cases with 17 cases from Sibu Municipal Council area and 16 from Sibu Rural District Council area.