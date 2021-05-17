Beaufort flood evacuees rise to 33

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims seeking shelter at a relief centre in Beaufort rose to 33 people from nine families compared to 29 people from eight families on Monday morning.

According to a statement from the Sabah Disaster Management Committee, all of the victims were evacuated to Dewan DP Mohd Dun Banir.

The number of flood victims in Tenom remained unchanged, with 26 people from five families were temporarily relocated to a relief centre at Rumah Kebudayaan Kalang Kanar.

“The number of villages affected also remains at 46 in Beaufort and 11 in Tenom. Although good weather was reported this evening, the flood water in the affected areas has yet to recede,” said the statement on Monday.

The statement also said that unpredictable weather has caused rivers in some districts to swell and overflow inundating several roads and villages.

A total of 11 villages were flooded, namely Kampung Kalang Kanar, Kampung Bunut, Kampung Binsilon, Kampung Makakumpai, Kampung Mandalom Lama, Kampung Pantongan Saga, Kampung Batu-batu, Kampung Ponontomon, Kampung Pansailon Tanjung, Kampung Enubai and Kampung Tumantalik.

The flood affected 12 roads connecting the villages to main roads, while SK Kalang Kanar and SK Enubai were the two schools affected by the flood.

Six schools were also flooded, namely SAN Limbawang, SK Lago, SK Suasa, SK Bangkalalak, SK Jabang and SM St Paul.