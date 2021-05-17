CM: Bid to destroy unity of GRS

PUTATAN: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor guaranteed that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government remained stable despite attempts by certain quarter to confuse the people and disrupt the unity among the component members of GRS.

He said that the Warisan Sabah and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) issue is being made into a propaganda tool by some quarter with the intent of causing confusion among the people and destroy the unity of GRS component members.

“For information, the GRS government is very stable. We have a stable political situation. We have been given the mandate by the people to rule and our focus is to develop the state of Sabah,” Hajiji said to reporters when visiting Kampung Meruntum where more than a dozen houses were razed by fire on May 15.

Hajiji also said that he is not focusing on the issue.

He added that the Secretary General of PBS, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, had already denied the allegation of PBS and Warisan working together to form a new government.

“This issue is being played by certain parties to undermine the unity or the GRS government which just recently took over the government. We are now focusing on developing the people. I hope the people will not be influenced by the issue. We want to develop Sabah and focus on the effort as the people have given their trust to us,” he said.

Joniston in his statement on Sunday denied the allegation of PBS joining with Warisan to form the new government.