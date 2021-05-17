Covid-19: 433 new cases, 1 fatality in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 17): A total of 433 new Covid-19 cases as well as one fatality were registered in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cumulative number of infections had increased to 38,816 cases while the death toll now stands at 225.

“Out of the new cases, 268 cases (61.89 per cent) were detected in Miri, Kapit, Sibu, Kuching and Belaga,” it said.

Miri topped the list with 69 cases followed by Kapit (61), Sibu (48), Kuching (47), Belaga (43), Bintulu (29), Pakan (25), Selangau (16), Samarahan (14), Bukit Mabong (10), Daro (9), Sarikei (7), Kanowit (6), Pusa (5), Sri Aman (5), Bau (5), Mukah (5), Subis (4), Song (4), Beluru (4), Sebauh (3), and Serian (3).

There were also four districts namely Matu, Tatau, Tebedu and Betong which recorded two cases each while Tanjung Manis, Asajaya and Meradong each recorded one case.

The committee said 58 out of the 433 cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 375 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it added.

It said the cases consisted of 288 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 86 cases from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 36 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 16 cases from other screenings at health facilities; six Import C cases involving individuals who had returned from other districts in the state; and one Import B case involving an individual who had returned from another state in the country.

On the death case, it said the victim was a 70-year-old who was placed at the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Sibu after being tested positive on April 29 through close contact screening.

“This case was asymptomatic at the time and was allowed to return home to continue the remaining quarantine days.

“However, when the case went for a follow-up treatment at the Tatau Health Clinic, the individual started to have shortness of breath and was referred to Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

It said the health condition of the patient started to deteriorate before passing away on May 15.

“This case had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension and gout,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 434 cases recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 32,126 or 82.76 per cent out of the overall cases.

It also said that 6,381 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.

A total of 43 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with one pending lab test result.