Covid-19: Green zones in Sarawak now at 5 after Marudi reverts to green

KUCHING (May 17): The number of green zones in the state has increased to five after the Marudi district reverted to green, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This is after it has not recorded any locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days,” the committee said in a statement today.

Marudi joins the other green zones in the state, namely Simunjan, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Kabong.

Meanwhile, Julau district turned to yellow from orange after recording only 17 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

With that, Tatau district remains the only orange zone in the state while Julau district joins Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang as yellow zones.

Another 26 districts in the state remain as red zones. They are Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 locally transmitted cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.