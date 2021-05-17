Covid-19: Khairy ordered to home quarantine after being identified as close contact

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin has been given a home surveillance order (HSO) and told to self-quarantine for 10 days by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a tweet, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister said that MoH had identified him as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

He added that a PCR test came back negative for Covid-19.

He also said that he would give an update should his status change as he had volunteered at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC) Vaccination Centre (PPV) over the weekend.

Have been issued an HSO to self-isolate for 10 days after being categorised as a ‘close contact’ by @KKMPutrajaya. Did a PCR test and result just came back negative. Will update if status changes since I volunteered at PPV WTCKL over the weekend. — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) May 17, 2021

