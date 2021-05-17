Finance Ministry: Claim for RM300m e-wallet credit for two million youths opens on June 1

PUTRAJAYA (May 17): Approximately two million eligible Malaysian youths and full-time students are invited to claim RM150 of e-wallet credit under the eBelia programme next month, the Ministry of Finance announced.

In a statement today, the ministry said the programme aimed to help relieve the financial burden as well as promote cashless spending amongst Malaysian youths and full-time students at registered local institutions of higher learning.

“The claim period for the eBelia credit is from June 1 to July 22 and the credit can be spent until July 31, 2021. Eligible recipients are encouraged to update their e-wallet accounts or download the e-wallet apps before June 1.

“Eligible youths’ data will be cross-checked with registered institutions of higher learning and other relevant government databases,” the statement said.

The ministry explained that the eBelia programme will be offered through four e-wallet service providers, namely BigPay, Boost, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go e-wallet.

“Each eligible applicant can claim RM150 in the form of e-wallet credit from one of the participating e-wallets, which will be topped up with additional incentives in the form of cashback, vouchers, reward points or coins by the chosen e-wallet throughout the campaign period,” it said.

The eBelia initiative is open to Malaysian citizens aged between 18 and 20, and full-time students enrolled in courses equivalent to a diploma or SKM4 and above at public and private registered institutions of higher learning.

Under Budget 2021, a total of RM200 million was allocated to provide RM100 e-wallet credit to each eligible youth in the country.

The government enhanced this initiative with an additional allocation of RM100 million under the Pemerkasa programme announced last March, which brings the total allocation for eBelia programme to RM300 million. — Bernama