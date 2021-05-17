Israeli security threat: Malaysia beefs up security measures, says home minister

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): All national security agencies have stepped up various aspects of security measures to maintain public order of Malaysians, including Palestinians who are in the country, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday.

He said this when commenting on the security threat issued by Israel against leaders of the Palestinian struggle worldwide, including in Malaysia.

“The Home Ministry calls on the public to remain calm as the country’s security situation is under control and at a good level,” he said in a statement.

He said that, at the same time, the ministry took note of the existence of organisations which supported the aspirations of the Palestinian people’s struggle in the country.

“The Malaysian government reaffirms its stand to continue to support the aspirations and struggles of the Palestinian people,” he said.

A video clip, which went viral on social media today, claimed that Malaysia was among the nations that would receive security threats from Israel. – Bernama