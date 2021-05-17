JBALB: Pipe leakage causes water supply disruption in several areas in Betong division

KUCHING (May 17): The water supply disruption that occurred in several areas in Betong division yesterday (May 16) was caused by a pipe leakage due to construction work of the Pan Borneo Highway in Simpang Pusa area, said the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

It said in a statement that the affected areas are longhouses and private housing areas from Simpang Bajau to Simpang Pusa and Debak.

“The Pan Borneo contractor will be reconnecting the pipes immediately today to reduce the impact of water supply disruption to consumers in the affected areas,” it said.

It also said that delivery of water supply will be carried out by JBALB Betong Division and the contractor until the situation returns to normal.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciate the patience of our consumers,” it added.

JBALB said it will always update its consumers on any latest development through its social media platforms.

Any enquiries can also be made to the JBALB Call Centre at 082-262211.