Kuala Penyu rivers to be rehabilitated, restored

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Guandee Kohoi, will look into the erosion issue affecting several river banks in Kuala Penyu.

Guandee said he will make efforts to obtain an allocation from the minister so that the restoration and maintenance of these river banks can be carried out as soon as possible.

These rivers need to be rehabilitated and restored in order to be able to function as normal for the benefit of humans and nature, he said in a meeting with Kuala Penyu Sabah STAR division chief Jonas Sunggim at the party’s headquarters recently.

During the meeting Guandee who is also Sabah STAR’s Secretary General, said they will also be looking at other development programs that can be implemented in Kuala Penyu.

Guandee is expected to be conducting a program in Kuala Penyu together with the District Office and heads of departments there.