Lee: No MCO but tightened SOPs under revised CMCO in Miri Division

MIRI (May 17): Miri Division will continue to impose the tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the revised Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to cut the chain of Covid-19 infection and to bring down the positive cases in the division, said Minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, in a statement yesterday, said it is not possible to implement the full MCO at this point such as by closing down all non-essential services as it might hurt the business sector unnecessarily in an economy that had already been hit badly.

In the past several days, Miri had recorded over hundreds of cases daily, sparking public outcry for the state government to impose MCO in the division, similar to the measures taken in March last year.

“We are doing everything we can and that includes imposing the enhanced SOPs. It is hoped that it could curb group gatherings and institutional spread of cases.

“The currently imposed SOP revised by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is similar to that of MCO which was recently implemented in Peninsular Malaysia.

“If the situation worsens, imposing MCO would be the last resort and it would be similar to MCO 1.0,” said the Minister of Transport.

Enforcement teams, he added, will be patrolling around the city as part of the tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the effort to curb the spread of infection and to hopefully bring down the numbers.

Yesterday, Lee and his entourage comprising MDDMC chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Mayor Adam Yii and representatives from agencies such as the Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Rela, Civil Defence Force (APM), District Office and Miri City Council (MCC) checked on several supermarkets, hypermarkets in the city to ensure SOP compliance such as by limiting number of customers in premises.

MDDMC is committed to bringing down the number of positive cases. Thus, it needs the full cooperation and support from the public to achieve this.

The Senadin assemblyman also reminded those who have yet to register for the immunisation programme to do so, as soon as possible, through MySejahtera application or manually.

“Vaccination rollout is ongoing, and we want to see more eligible recipients get their jabs to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“More importantly, regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, strictly practise the 3W (wash, wear, warn), avoid crowded places, avoid group social activities and maintain physical distancing,” he added.