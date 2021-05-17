Local Tamil movie director issued RM10,000 compound for outdoor filming

SEREMBAN (May 17): A local Tamil film director was fined RM10,000 for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by conducting outdoor filming activities at Jeti Penambang 2, Bukit Pelandok, near here, yesterday.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 59-year-old man was issued the compound after police received a tip-off from the public regarding a movie that was being filmed outdoors at about 11.30 am.

“The man was issued the compound while filming was going on at the jetty.

“The individual who was compounded should have been more sensitive to the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN), whereby filming is only allowed in the studio during the MCO period,” he said in a statement last night.

He said police took a serious view of any violation of the Aidilfitri SOP set by the MKN so as to curb the spread of Covid-19 following the increasing number of daily cases. – Bernama