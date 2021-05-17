MPP taken aback by Liu’s self-initiative to replace, repair ceiling fans at Mile 10 market

KUCHING (May 17): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) does not appreciate Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) potential candidate for Batu Kitang Liu Thian Leong’s recent self-initiative to replace and repair the ceiling fans at the Mile 10 market.

Its chairman Lo Khere Chiang said he was shocked to learn that Liu, who is a former councillor, had taken it upon himself to replace three ceiling fans and repair 10 others at the market.

“I was indeed taken aback when I was informed recently that Liu Thian Leong had blatantly gone to Mile 10 market without informing the council. I would have understood if it were any Tom, Dick or Harry. But from an ex-councillor?

“Do not get me wrong. For any helping hand, I always welcome it with an open heart. But as an ex-councillor, it is indeed disappointing that Liu did not even have the courtesy to inform us,” he said in a statement today.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said the MPP had intended to replace all the fans to be 26 inches with three blades which is of a higher specification.

He pointed out that the fans had been there for ages since the market was constructed.

Every now and then, MPP would be informed that those fans had been broken down, he admitted.

“So by replacing them all is the only solution to prevent it from breaking down now and then. Repairing them would be costly in the long run.”

As such, he said the MPP had applied for funds to have the fans and toilets at the market fixed.

He added that the funds came this year and MPP had prepared the quotation documents.

“Quotation was called a month ago and the successful contractor has been appointed and the project was to be handed over to the contractor on May 17.

“If Liu had informed us earlier and rightfully so, we would let him fix all the 13 fans with the correct size. This will save us part of the RM50,000 for other infrastructure use in the MPP areas,” he said.

He opined that Liu should know that MPP had to submit any tender for any of its project as this was expected of any public organisation and for audit checking.

Lo said he had always been open when members of the public lent a hand to give away to charity or to embark on some projects in MPP areas.

Despite so, he said it was disappointing that some quarters were so in a haste to seek publicity that they bulldozed their way through without taking into consideration the legal implications involved.

“As much as I welcome help in Padawan, I want to make things very clear that no one should do anything at their whims and fancy under the jurisdiction of MPP.

“Permission needs to be granted as under the MPP, we do things according to the rules and regulations set. We have a GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government to ensure things run smoothly in Sarawak as we follow the rules, unlike some, who do things without going through proper procedures,” added Lo.