Murky water in Tatau had nothing to do with water source – Dr Rundi

BINTULU (May 17): Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the murky water in Tatau had nothing to do with the water source.

Dr Rundi said he was informed that there was a pipe burst at the Pan Borneo site yesterday and the repair work had been completed.

He added that the flushing had been carried out and they might have possibly missed out certain areas.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Bintulu divisional water engineer Lai Kien Hong said there was a 280mm High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) main pipe burst at Tatau yesterday afternoon.

“This incident caused the HLT (High Level Tank) level to be low and the repair was done by midnight,” he said when asked to comment on a video of murky water being shared on social media today.

He said the public in Tatau have been notified about the incident through WhatsApp and JBALB Bintulu and JBALB Sarawak Facebook page.

“This is normal after pipe burst repair and we will carry out flushing work accordingly,” he said.

From the notification message sent to the Tatau community earlier, the pipe repair work was completed at 12.30am today.

The public is also urged to inform the department should there be murky water in their area as the flushing will be carried out in the morning.

The affected area was from Bomba Tatau junction, Pekan Tatau up to Rumah Sulang, Kelawit.