Police open investigation paper on social media photos of Hari Raya visiting in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (May 17): The police have opened an investigation paper into a violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the Kota Samarahan district that occurred during Hari Raya, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said that the police will investigate the violation after photos of Hari Raya visiting were uploaded to Facebook.

“Some people were not wearing face masks and there was no social distancing.

“All individuals in the photos will be investigated and compounds will be issued,” it said.

Today, the police have issued a total of 10 compounds in the districts of Kuching (5), Padawan (3) and Miri (2) for violating the SOP such as not wearing face masks, not registering on MySejahtera and premises operating over the allowed time.

To date, the total amount of compounds issued since March 18 last year numbers at 6,555.