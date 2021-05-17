Two longhouses in Pakan district placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 17): Two longhouses in Pakan district have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the EMCO for Rh Luyoh in Dendang Wak commenced yesterday (May 16) and will continue until June 1 while Rh Sat in Ulu Kakup will be placed under EMCO from today until June 2.

The committee pointed out that the EMCO for three longhouses in Sarikei and Pakan has been extended.

“In Sarikei, the EMCO for Rh Setia in Ulu Minus has been extended for another two days starting tomorrow (May 18) whereas Rh Rapit in Sg Kuap has its EMCO extended for another three days from May 19 to 21.

“For Rh Dinggai, Sg Amut Atas in Lubok Pisang in Pakan, the EMCO will be extended from May 20 to 26,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

SDMC also announced the end of EMCOs for five longhouses in Pakan, Meradong and Betong districts today.

The longhouses are Rh Asin/Rh Bidu, Batu 13, Jalan Engkamop in Pakan; Rh Empeni anak Budom, Lubok Putan in Bintangor, Meradong; Rh Nawing, Sg Rian in Bintangor, Meradong; Rh Jembu anak Ensor, Rantau Sukat Roban in Betong; and Rh Sibat, Penurin in Betong.