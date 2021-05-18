11 in Kota Samarahan called up by cops for flouting Aidilfitri visits SOP

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 18): A total of 11 individuals have been called to the Kota Samarahan District police headquarters to assist with the investigation of flouting Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Hari Raya Aidilfitri visiting.

District police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the investigation is underway and will be completed soon.

He added that the investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“Compounds will be issued to those involved should the deputy public prosecutor agree to it,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 233A of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Sudirman said the case was reported on Saturday (May 15), when the complainant saw several photos of Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits uploaded on Facebook.

The photos are said to show several individuals not wearing face masks and not practising physical distancing.

He added that the uploaded photos showed visiting during the second and third day of Aidilfitri (May 14 and 15), which prompted the complainant to lodge a police report.

Under the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) CMCO SOPs for Hari Raya Aidilfitri visiting, only immediate family members were allowed to visit on the first of the celebration on May 13.