11 localities, including 7 longhouses, placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 18): A total of 11 localities including seven longhouses are now being placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following the latest decision made by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update today, SDMC said the EMCO for Block C and D, Shin Yang Workers Quarters at Kemena Industrial Estate, Block O Sungai Plan Flat in Bintulu and Rumah Ado Bilong, Sungai Kakus, Kakus had commenced since May 15 and will end on May 28.

The EMCO for Block F and O PPR Bandaria Park, Bintulu started on May 16 and will end on May 28, while Rumah Roselind Sanggau Ragai, Sungai Lanying, Gerong, Ulu Sebauh and Rumah Ason Kendawang, Bukit Sekubong, Sebauh were placed under EMCO from May 17 until May 31.

Rumah Anau, Entebu and Rumah Daniel, Kawit Bunsi in Krian are under EMCO starting May 18 until May 31.

The EMCO for Rumah Bantan, Sungai Langit and Rumah Empaling, Jelang, Spak in Betong as well as Kampung Hulu, Spaoh will start on May 19 and ends on June 1.

On a related matter, SDMC also announced the end of EMCO for 10 localities.

They comprised Rumah Sewa Kenneth, Batu 10, Kampung Penan Muslim, Bintulu, and LL2 & LL5, Local Lodge, Samalaju Industrial Park of which EMCO ended on May 17.

The EMCO at five longhouses and three villages, namely Rh. Micheal, Jambatan Merah, Bintangor; Rh. Johnson, Sg Rian, Bintangor; Rh. Miran, Sg Buluh, Bintangor: Rh. Japam, Sg Lemayong, Bintangor: Kampung Bungey, Debak, Betong; Kampung Tanjung, Hulu Saratok; Kampung Melango Lama, Saratok and Rh. Gana Kemantan Ulu Ribong, Sarikei, ended on May 18.