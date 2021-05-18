Additional SOPs for Kapit under CMCO from today until June 7

KAPIT (May 18): Additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Kapit under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) came into effect today and will apply until June 7.

According to a statement from the Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee (KDDMC), under the updated CMCO SOPs, inter-zone travel is prohibited except for essential services, government services, to attend funerals, and for emergency cases such as medical referrals.

Essential service providers would be required to provide negative RT-PCR results, approval letter from the Health Department, and a police permit.

Those who have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination would be required to print out the digital vaccination certificate to apply for permission from the Health Department and police.

Those travelling because of government services, to attend funerals, or for health referrals, are exempted from getting an RT-PCR swab test, but would still need to get an approval letter from the Health Department and then a police permit.

Such travel is limited to four days.

At present inter-zone public transportation such as express boats, buses, or passenger vans are prohibited from operating.

The number of passengers in private vehicles is limited according to seating capacity.

KDDMC said for travel within Kapit Division — comprising Song, Kapit, Belaga, and Bukit Mabong districts — swab tests are not necessary but police permits are still mandatory.

Business premises are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm and must strictly follow SOPs such as temperature checks and registration of all customers and workers.

There continues to be no dine in at eateries, with only takeaways allowed until June 7.

Shops providing chilled or frozen food, supermarkets, and mini markets are limited to 10 customers at any one time, while petrol stations can operate from 6am to 5pm.

The Terasang Market, Kapit Night Market, and market behind the post office will be allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 6am to 2pm.

Kapit District Council staff will be stationed at various entry points to regulate customer movements.

Both hawkers and customers must follow strict SOPs of having their temperature taken and registering their contact details.

KDDMC also called on all Kapit folk to adhere to SOPs at all times outside their homes by wearing face masks, observing physical distancing, and ensuring personal hygiene.