Bintulu early childhood organisation calls for strict adherence to SOPs

BINTULU (May 14): The Advocacy Association of Early Childhood Educators Bintulu has called on all parties to strictly adhere to the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the reopening of preschools.

Association president Cyndi Ling said in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, those bringing children to preschools must check in at the premises with the MySejahtera app.

She said children who are unwell should be kept at home.

The same applies if their parents or family members in the same household have symptoms or are categorised as under surveillance.

Ling said children can continue learning in a safe environment if there is a high degree of cooperation between the government, preschools, and parents.

She thanked the government for allowing all childcare centres and kindergartens to operate according to stipulated SOPs from yesterday (May 17).

“We are also thankful to the Ministry of Welfare and Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development for playing a great role in ensuring the safe reopening of childcare centres and kindergartens through recording and monitoring,” said Ling.

She said the decision is undoubtedly a great relief to parents who have to work and take care of their children at the same time.

She pointed out some parents were unable to work as they could not find trusted persons to look after their children.

“It also provides parents with another option to decide whether to send their children to school.

“For those parents who feel uncomfortable or worried, they can also choose to stay at home,” she said.

Ling said operators are also very grateful because they can meet the needs of parents who really need childcare services.

“At the same time, our teachers can help the children who return to school to learn more effectively.

“In a physical classroom, children can focus and learn better as compared to the online classes due to the conducive learning environment,” she added.

She said physical classes also enable teachers to determine the different levels of children’s learning abilities and provide direct and practical guidance to children in a variety of ways, making it easier for children to understand what they need to learn.