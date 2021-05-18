Cops investigating man’s death after being found unconscious at MJC in Kuching

KUCHING (May 18): The police are currently investigating into the death of a man after the deceased was found unconscious in a vehicle alongside a woman at Batu Kawah New Township (MJC) here yesterday.

Acting Padawan district police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said they are investigating the case from all aspect.

“Investigation is currently underway and so far, no criminal elements were found in relation to this case, ” he said when contacted.

A spokesperson from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the couple was reported to have been trapped in a vehicle at 6.37pm yesterday.

Several personnel from the Batu Lintang Fire Station were despatched to the scene to conduct the rescue operation.

Upon arrival, both victims were found unconscious with the vehicle’s engine still running.

“The victim was removed from the vehicle but they were unconscious. The Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit had also provided early treatment.

“However, the male victim was pronounced dead and the female victim who was still unconscious was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action,” the spokesperson added.

The male victim’s remains were handed over to the police and was later sent to SGH Forensic Medicine Department for further action.

It is learnt that the female victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Unit.

The identity of both the victims have yet to be identified as of the time when this news was written.

