Covid-19: 512 new cases, 5 fatalities in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 18): A total of 512 new Covid-19 cases as well as five fatalities were registered in Sarawak today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cumulative number of infections had increased to 39,328 cases while the death toll now stands at 230.

“Out of the new cases, 353 cases (68.95 per cent) were detected in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kapit and Kuching,” it said.

Miri topped the list with 96 cases followed by Bintulu (91), Sibu (69), Kapit (51), Kuching (46), Betong (35), Bukit Mabong (20), Sri Aman (18), Selangau (18), Samarahan (10), Pusa (9), Sarikei (8), Subis (6), Belaga (6), Tanjung Manis (4), Beluru (3), Song (3), Tatau (3), Kanowit (3), Lawas (2), Serian (2), Pakan(2), Daro (1), Meradong (1), Asajaya (1), Saratok (1), Tebedu (1), Mukah (1) and Sebauh (1).

As for the fatalities, three were recorded in Kapit and two in Sibu.

For the fatalities, the 226th death involved a 51-year-old woman who had been under quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case. She had been found unconscious and referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. A swab test carried out on May 10 tested her positive for Covid-19, before her health deteriorated and she passed away on May 13. She had comorbidities such as high blood pressure and asthma.

The 227th death involved a 64-year-old man who had sought treatment at Kapit Hospital following breath difficulties. The case was found to be having symptoms of coughing and fever. He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7. His health condition deteriorated and he passed away on May 15. The case had comorbidities of diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 228th death was a 73-year-old man who had sought treatment at Kapit Hospital also due to difficulty in breathing and found to be having symptoms of coughing. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 14 before passing away two days later. The case had comorbidities of high blood pressure, gout and chronic kidney disease.

A 73-year-old woman was the 229th death. She had also experienced breathing difficulties and sought treatment at Kapit Hospital and was found to show symptoms of coughing. She was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 12 before passing away on May 16 after her health deteriorated. She had comorbidities of heart disease, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive lung disease.

The 230th death involved a 71-year-old woman who had been initially placed at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine Centre (PKRC) in Sibu after testing positive on May 3 following a close contact screening. She then experienced flu and fever, before being referred to Sibu Hospital after she felt weak and showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Her health then deteriorated before she passed away on May 18. She had comorbidities of high blood pressure and diabetes.

On the 512 new Covid-19 cases recorded for the day, SDMC said 49 of these cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 426 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it revealed.

SDMC elaborated these consisted of 349 cases (14 cases with symptoms) which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 75 cases (all showing no symptoms) from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 34 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 52 cases (one case with symptom) from other screenings at health facilities; and two Import B cases (no symptoms) involving an individual who had returned from another state in the country.

On another note, SDMC revealed 409 cases recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 32,539 or 82.74 per cent out of the overall cases.

It also said that 6,473 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.

A total of 518 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with five pending lab test result.