Covid-19: Red zones in Sarawak drop to 25 after Lundu reverts to orange

KUCHING (May 18): Lundu district has reverted to an orange zone from red after reporting only 29 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

With the change in Lundu district’s status, there are now 25 red zones in the state and two districts remaining as orange zones.

The districts classified as red zones are Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The districts classified as orange zones are Lundu and Tatau while yellow zones are Julau, Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang.

Five districts, namely Asajaya, Simunjan, Marudi, Telang Usan and Kabong, are classified as green zones.

The Ministry of Health classifies districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police had issued 14 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) today with 12 in Kuching and two in Bintulu.

Seven of the compounds issued were related to a snooker activity and dining in a premise; four for not wearing face mask; two for failing to provide permit for inter-zone travel; and one for not registering via MySejahtera.

SDMC said that since March 18, 2020, the police have issued a total of 6,568 compounds.

It added that a total of 21 compounds were issued by the Local Government and Housing Ministry for SOP violations, with five issued by the Bintulu Development Authority, Kapit District council (4), Padawan Municipal Council (4), Kota Saramarahan Municipal Council (2), Dalat and Mukah Districts Council (1), Matu and Daro District Council (1), Lundu District Council (1), Serian District Council (1), Kuching South City Council (1) and Miri City Council (1).

A total of the 16 compounds were issued for incomplete or outdated registration books; four for not wearing face mask; and one for operating without license.

Since Feb 1, local authorities have issued a total of 556 compounds.