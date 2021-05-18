Five Abu Sayyaf members killed in firefight with security forces in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Five Abu Sayyaf members were killed in a firefight with security forces at Taman Sri Arjuna, Beaufort yesterday morning.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the suspects were among the eight Abu Sayyaf members arrested by security forces during an operation in the same location on May 8.

Those killed were Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader Mabar Binda, and four ASG members — Jurakhdam Binda @ Jura @ Abu Jura, Alsimar Sukarno, Abhirham Samsula @ Samsed, aged between 20 and 40, and another member whose identity is still unknown.

Following the clash, Hazani said security forces throughout Sabah have been instructed to be prepared for the possibility of retaliation by ASG members.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that with the death of five members of the group, police believe that they have crippled yet another Abu Sayyaf cell, which has been using Sabah as a hideout and has pledged allegiance to the Daesh militant group.

“We also suspect that there are remnants of the group still hiding in Malaysia, especially in Sabah. We are investigating it,” he said.

On May 8, security forces had detained eight suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, including two wanted by the Philippine government.

Eight women and 21 children, who are believed to have been in Sabah for more than a year, were also detained for investigation.