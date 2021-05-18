Khairy: Malaysia would accept donated Covid-19 vaccines, but only NPRA-approved ones

KUALA LUMPUR (May 18): The federal government was open to accepting contributed Covid-19 vaccines but these must be of those already approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulation Agency (NPRA), Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In a statement today, the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said currently approved vaccines were those from Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

“The CITF (Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force) takes note of Yayasan Sekhar’s intention to contribute the Sinovac-type vaccine supply for the NIP.

“However, after checking with Sinovac in China and Pharmaniaga which is the licence holder for the Sinovac vaccines in Malaysia, there is no request, purchases, or official documents regarding this matter provided by Yayasan Sekhar.

“The CITF would like to state that there are no obstacles should Yayasan Sekhar, or any other parties, want to continue this noble intention, but this must be acted upon through designated channels,” Khairy added.

The delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Malaysia has fallen behind the schedule set in the NIP due to what Khairy previously alleged to be hoarding by the world’s wealthiest nations. — Malay Mail