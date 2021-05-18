Kuching South mayor orders compound to be issued to himself for violating SOP over birthday surprise

KUCHING (May 18): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng today instructed his enforcement officers to issue him with a compound over a surprise birthday lunch.

Concerned that the event could be construed as a birthday party in contravention of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs), the mayor apologised on Facebook and asserted that it should not have happened.

“Earlier, in between work meetings in Kuching South City Council (MBKS), my friends decided to surprise me with a simple birthday lunch. I then realised an otherwise simple lunch could be seen as a birthday celebration,” Wee said.

“This is not excusable, so I decided to set things right by admitting this is not okay.”

He explained that he instructed the council’s enforcement team to issue him with a compound and that he would be using his own personal money to pay for the fine.

“I am sorry to all Kuchingnites. This should not have happened and I promise you it will not happen again. I humbly ask for your forgiveness,” Wee said.

Wee’s birthday is May 18.

Earlier today, some opposition members had highlighted a post with several photos that had been uploaded to Facebook showing what seemed like a birthday celebration with Wee.