Man arrested over ‘engagement ceremony’ with 20 guests in Labuan

LABUAN: A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with an engagement ceremony allegedly attended by more than 20 people at Kampung Baru Selamat last Sunday (May 16).

The man, believed to have organised the event (from 11am until 1pm) was picked by police at 8.30pm on Monday after a 14-second video clip of the ceremony went viral on social media.

Labuan police chief Supt. Ahmad Jawila said the man was being investigated for breaching the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP), which is an offence under Section 269 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for negligence.

“We immediately took action after getting the 14-second video recording which went viral soon after the event was over.

“Based on public tip-off, we finally apprehended the man for holding the engagement ceremony during CMCO, and he could be jailed for six months or fined or both,” he told reporters at the Labuan police station here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Labuan police seized 16 motorcycles for various offences including modifying the exhaust pipe, not having insurance and driving licence during ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ on Saturday night.

“During the night operation from 6pm until 2am over the weekend, we issued 55 summonses for various offences under Pol 257,” he said.

He said a 20-year-old man was detained for doing ‘wheelies’ and riding recklessly and the case would be investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama