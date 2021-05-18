Marine Police detain tanker with 12,000 litres of diesel in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 18): A rigid tank truck carrying about 12,000 litres of diesel without valid documents was seized by Region 5 Marine Police here on Monday.

Commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said during the 7pm operation, a 31-year-old local man was detained to assist with the investigation.

He said the arrest was made by the side of Bintulu-Kuala Tatau coastal road, near the Kampung Warisan Jepak Bintulu roadblock area.

Ezuandi said when they stopped the truck, the driver failed to produce any valid documents relating to the ownership of the fuel, which is an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said the rigid tank truck worth about RM120,000 and the fuel worth RM25,800 were later impounded.

A police report was lodged and the case has been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further action.