SESB consumers to enjoy 2.5% rebate

KOTA KINABALU: Electricity users registered with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan will enjoy 2.5 percent rebate of their total cash collateral calculated according to the prorated rate.

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Norhizami Abu Hasan said a RM7.9 million rebate will be credited directly to the electricity billing account of 606,273 registered users in stages starting in May 2021.

“This electricity collateral is charged as security to damage or to settle outstanding debts when the consumer terminates the supply contract in accordance with Regulation 5(5) of the Licensee Supply Regulations 1990,” he said in a statement here.

He added the deposit is calculated based on two months of electricity usage for the last six months and will be reviewed every six months.

Norhizami said the additional collateral will only be charged if there is an increase in usage compared to the existing collateral.

However, if the average usage is less than the collateral, then it can be returned to the user on request via rebate to the electricity bill, he said.

Users can get further information by visiting SESB branch nearby or call the customer service line 15454 or 088-515000.