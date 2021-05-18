Shopping mall in Kuching closes temporarily after seven security frontliners test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (May 18): The Spring Shopping Mall will be temporarily closed after seven frontliners from its security team tested positive for Covid-19.

Its management in a Facebook post said the mall will be closed tomorrow for disinfection and sanitisation works as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Health to protect the community and further contribute to the fight against this pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, we at The Spring Shopping Mall have been committed to doing our best to take the necessary precautions and actions to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our shoppers, retailers and our employees.

“However, with the rising numbers of cases in Kuching, we are just as susceptible to the virus, like everyone else. Therefore, despite all of our best measures to keep the community safe, we regret to inform today that seven frontliners from the Spring Shopping Mall’s Security Team have been tested positive for Covid-19,” it said.

The management stressed that The Spring has always applied the highest standard of cleanliness and hygiene in the mall by conducting thorough disinfection works on a daily basis.

“We shall continue to do so rigorously and have arranged for all of our operation staff to undergo the swab test.

“A new security team will be taking over from the current team,” it said.

It urged shoppers to continue working together to create a secure and safe shopping environment for all by complying with standard operating procedures such as checking in via the MySejahtera app; practising social distancing; taking temperature scans at the entrance; wearing face masks correctly at all times; and sanitising hands thoroughly.

“We wish to thank our shoppers for their continued loyalty, understanding and support,” it added.