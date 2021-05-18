State govt should not rush into providing AZ vaccine at expense of people’s health – STU chief

KUCHING (May 18): The state government should not rush into providing the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine at the expense of the people’s health, said Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

When contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, he said he is not in favour of the AZ vaccine as there were reports of its side effects.

He added that a responsible government should not allow such vaccine to be used even on voluntary basis.

“I trust a caring government should never put their people at any risk. The people have the right to choose for themselves and if there are volunteers out there willing to accept the AZ vaccine even after knowing the circumstances, then I feel it is a matter of choice.

“However I feel that the government must make a wise decision for the people and not rush into providing the vaccine at the expense of the people’s health,” he added.

Adam said the government should never allow individuals or the people to be exposed to the risk of other ailments after taking the vaccine.

Adam said this following the state’s decision having agreed to make available the AZ vaccine on a voluntary basis to the people in the state.

During a press conference via Zoom today, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Sarawak had given its consent, adding that the state would be included in the second round of the vaccine’s opt-in programme.

“Sarawak has agreed to the voluntary use of AstraZeneca and we will communicate with the state Health Department on what is the best way to implement it in Sarawak,” he said, when asked about Sarawak’s position on the AZ vaccine.

Besides Sarawak, the AZ vaccine would also be extended to Johor and Penang for the second round of voluntary vaccinations, which opens for registration on May 23 to 26.

He, however pointed out that the second round of the AZ opt in programme would prioritise those above 60 years old – but if there were excess vaccine slots, he said the vaccine would be offered to the public for registration after May 26.

Sarawak had initially deciding against the AZ vaccine when Khairy offered it to the state after the federal government decided to remove it from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and to make it available to Malaysians via the voluntary programme.

Aside from possible blood clots, Khairy previously said the possible side effects could include blurry vision, headaches, weakness and drowsiness, unexplained bleeding and shortness of breath.