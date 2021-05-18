Trio remanded to help with case of belian wood stolen from old Pulau Melayu bridge

MIRI (May 18): A Magistrates’ Court here yesterday (May 17) remanded three men for four days to facilitate the police investigation into the theft of belian wood from an old bridge in Pulau Melayu here.

The trio — aged 30, 38, and 39 — are assisting with the investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

It is understood that they were arrested at an unnumbered house in Kampung Piasau Utara at around 6.15pm following a police report lodged by a man.

The man claimed that he saw an advertisement on Facebook yesterday for the sale of belian wood.

Upon further checks, the man found that the wood had been stolen from an old bridge at Pulau Melayu.

This prompted him to lodge a police report.

During their arrest, the police also seized various items including three chainsaws, a circular saw, a grinder, 38 pieces of wood of different sizes, and a mobile phone.