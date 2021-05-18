Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Betong, 42 infections so far

KUCHING: Two new Covid-19 community clusters in Betong have been declared by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today, with a total of 42 infections detected so far.

The committee, in its Covid-19 daily update, said they have been dubbed the Hulu Spaoh Cluster and Jelang Cluster.

It said the Hulu Spaoh Cluster, which has 20 cases, was detected in a village.

“Forty-eight individuals were screened for Covid-19, two were negative and 26 others are awaiting their laboratory results,” it said.

The positive cases have been referred to Sarawak General Hospital, Betong Hospital and the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Betong.

As for the second new cluster, the committee said it was detected in a longhouse in Jelang, Spak, and 22 people had tested positive after 141 individuals were screened.

All the positive cases have been referred to Sarawak General Hospital, the Betong Hospital or the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Betong.

SDMC said the Sungai Selitut Cluster in Tatau had ended. It had 19 infections and one death.

Sarawak still has 84 active Covid-19 clusters and 11 of which reported a total of 77 new cases today.

The new Hulu Spaoh Cluster had the most cases today at 19, followed by Jelang (13); Tanjong Kibong, Sibu (12); Beladin, Pusa (12); Nanga Skrang, Sri Aman (7); Putai, Bukit Mabong (7); Long Jegan, Beluru (3); and one each in the Jalan Selirik, Kapit; Tebedu Mawang, Tebedu; Jalan Stadium Negeri, Kuching and Emperan Cluster, Selangau clusters.