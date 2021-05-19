160 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a whopping 160 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, along with three new clusters and two Covid-19 deaths.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that 54 of the cases were recorded in Tawau alone – the district with the highest number of cases.

Lahad Datu came in second with 29 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (16), Papar (16), Kuala Penyu (10), Semporna (8) and Kunak (6). The remaining 21 cases were recorded in Putatan, Kinabatangan, Kalabakan, Penampang, Sandakan, Kota Belud, Keningau and Beaufort.

“The three new clusters were the Kolopis Cluster in Penampang, the Pagar Sg Imam Cluster in Tawau and the Muhibbah Dua Cluster in Lahad Datu,” said Masidi in a statement on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the Kolopis Cluster currently has 13 cases. The index case involved a male retiree who had attended a marriage blessing ceremony on April 28.

He further revealed that the Pagar Sg Imam Cluster had involved a 53-year-old man who attended Hari Raya visits in the area. It is understood that the cluster was caused by “kissing and handshaking” among the family members of the four houses that were involved.

As it stands, a total of 27 positive cases had been identified in the cluster.

Meanwhile, the Muhibbah Dua Cluster currently has 14 cases. The index case involved a 47-year-old man who travelled to Tawau for personal matters. He had also attended a Hari Raya celebration in his in-law’s house in Kg Muhibbah.

The two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Kunak and Sandakan.