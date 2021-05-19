AZ vaccine registration for Sarawak expected to be opened on May 23 – Dr Sim

KUCHING (May 19): The registration for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine voluntary opt-in programme for Sarawak is expected to be opened on May 23, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the registration and bookings will be handled by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in Kuala Lumpur.

“Still waiting for information from them,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today, citing a Twitter post by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin dated May 17.

Khairy in that Twitter post said the next AZ opt-in will be opened on May 23, and would be available to those ages above 60 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pulau Pinang, Sarawak and Johor where cases are highest.

The next AstraZeneca opt in will open on 23 May and will only be available to above 60s in Selangor, KL, Penang, Sarawak & Johor where cases are highest. Bookings via website & community clinic outreach. AZ will also be sent to elderly care homes. — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) May 17, 2021

He said bookings will be available via www.vaksincovid.gov.my/daftar/ and community clinic outreach.

“AZ will also be sent to elderly care homes,” Khairy added.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday announced that CITF Sarawak has agreed to let the AZ vaccine be used in Sarawak on a voluntary and first-come, first-served basis by appointment.

This approach will be unlike the AZ opt-in programme carried out in other states which would prioritise those above 60 years old.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the AZ vaccine will be supplied to Sarawak with the coordination of the National CITF and will be offered to the eligible population in the state.

He also said separate, designated vaccination centres will be set up and prepared for this purpose and they will be announced in due time.