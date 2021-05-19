Bukit Aman CID director Huzir retires, Dev Kumar appointed acting director

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed will retire tomorrow after 39 years of service in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

PDRM in a statement today said Bukit Aman CID (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director Datuk Dev Kumar has been appointed acting director of CID, a post held by Huzir since 2019.

Born in Taiping, Perak on May 20, 1961, Huzir joined the force as probationary inspector on December 27, 1982.

He has served as Shah Alam CID chief, Negri Sembilan deputy CID chief, Bukit Aman CID principal assistant director (D9), Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) commander and Bukit Aman CID (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director.

Huzir has solved many high-profile criminal cases, including Op Jejak Aman (Kevin Morais); Op Api OUG; Op Cantas Gang 360 Devan; Gang 04 Perak; Gang Jin Jeet Tong; and Op Cantas Mega Gang 36 Negri Sembilan. — Bernama