CM: Sarawak to purchase Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine following PM’s approval

BINTULU (May 19): The Sarawak government will purchase 500,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine following the green light given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said two weeks ago, he had met the Prime Minister to seek permission for Sarawak to procure its own vaccines and was given approval.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for giving the approval and Sarawak will purchase for phase 1, 500,000 doses of Sinovac and we will buy again for the second phase,” he told a press conference today after attending a special briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Bintulu.

“The state government will procure the vaccine to speed up vaccination. For Covid-19, the only answer is vaccination, but after being vaccinated there is also a need to have self-discipline.”

